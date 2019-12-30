|
Jeanne J. Trimboli
11/28/1931 - 12/27/2019
Jeanne J. Trimboli, 88, of Pocono Lake, died peacefully Friday, December 27, 2019 at Heritage Hills Living in Weatherly. Born November, 28, 1931 in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Kirby) Jones.
Jeanne was a graduate of both Catherine McCauley High School and St. John's University. In 1952 she married Joseph F. Trimboli whom sadly passed in 2006. Together they had one daughter, Christine.
She had worked for a telephone company, now Verizon, for 41 years starting as a telephone operator and quickly moving her way up to management. She loved to travel with her husband and friends all over the world. She acquired her pilot's license and flew regularly out of Westchester, N.Y. In addition to traveling, Jeanne had a love for dachshunds.
In 1988, Jeanne moved to N.J. to be closer to her family. She was a devoted Catholic and exceptionally generous to various charities.
She triumphed over cancer on several occasions when doctors gave her little hope. Jeanne was well cared for these last few months at Heritage Hills Assisted Living in Weatherly. The HH Staff and Ascend Hospice nurses went above and beyond the scope of their job to care for Jeanne, and treat her with love and dignity.
She is survived by her daughter, Christine Nickles and her husband, Stephen; and beloved granddogs, Hans and Jack, both Dachshunds.
Reverend Alfred Vito will celebrate a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. Monday, January 6 at St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, 5112 Pocono Crest Rd., Pocono Pines. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, 840 South Cranbury River Rd., Jamesburg, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to: Five Loaf House Food Pantry, 133 Fire House Rd., Pocono Pines, PA 18350
