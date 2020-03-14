|
Jeannie Ranko
08/02/1949 - 03/11/2020
Jeannie Ranko, 70, of Tobyhanna passed away Wednesday morning, March 11, 2020, at the Slate Belt Health and Rehab Center, Bangor.
Born Aug. 2, 1949, in Brooklyn, N.Y. she was a daughter of the late William and Josefina (Mojica) Diaz. Jeannie was educated in the New York City school system, and spent her working career as a hairdresser. Following her retirement, she relocated to Tobyhanna.
Jeannie loved and cared for all children, and enjoyed doing arts and crafts.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Martin Ranko.
Surviving is her companion of 20 years, Kenneth Smalley of Tobyhanna; children, Stanley Ranko and his wife, Elizabeth, of Tobyhanna, Lisa Alvardo and her husband, Efrain, of Tobyhanna, David Ranko and his wife, Natasha, of Brooklyn, N.Y.; step-daughters, Crystal Heikel and husband, Chris, of West Chester and Nanci Anne Smalley of Brooklyn, N.Y.; grandchildren, Martin, Tina, Sonya, Robert, Jeffrey, Angelina, Bryanna, Serenity, and Michele; and her dog, Martini.
A memorial gathering will be held from noon until 8 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at the V.F. W. Post 3448 Tobyhanna, 444 Sterling Road, Tobyhanna, PA 18466.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc. 35 Sterling Road, Mount Pocono, where condolences can be made at the Web site below.
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020