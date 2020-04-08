|
Jeffrey A. Goldfuss
2/28/1973 - 4/7/2020
Jeffrey A. Goldfuss, 47, of East Stroudsburg, passed away on Tuesday April 7, 2020 while in the care of the Lehigh Valley Hospital- Pocono. Born in State College, Pennsylvania on February 28, 1973, he was the loving son of Dr. Arnold J. and Nancy (Yebernetsky) Goldfuss.
Jeffrey graduated from the Stroudsburg High School and the Monroe County Vocational Schools Class of 1994. After high school, he was employed for 26 years at the Burnley Workshop of the Poconos. Jeffrey was a part of many programs through the years including the ESU Zimbar Swim and Gym program, YMCA Pocono Swim and Gym, Pocono RISE therapeutic horseback riding where he received many trophies. Jeffrey loved feeding the birds, patriotic music, bowling and swimming and hitting golf balls with his daddy, but what he loved most was spending time with his family vacationing at the Jersey Shore, going to Knoebels, and going out to dinner with his favorite spot being the Arlington diner where he became friends with many servers. Jeffrey's neighbors found it soothing to watch him outside in nature feeding the birds or gathering pinecones. He will be lovingly remembered for his quirky sense of humor and his bubbly personality. He loved to make people laugh and smile. He loved Life.
Those left to cherish is memory in addition to his beloved mother Nancy are many aunts and uncles along with numerous cousins and many friends of the community.
Jeffrey is predeceased by his father Dr. Arnold J. Goldfuss.
A special thank you to Nat Hicks, Tanya and King Beers and the Staff at the Burnley Workshop who have become extended family through the years and also the women of the Moose who every year hosted Halloween and Christmas parties for special needs children.
A private burial will take place at the Prospect Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeffrey's memory may be made to the Autism Science Foundation at www.autismsciencfoundation.org.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home Inc. 27 Washington St. East Stroudsburg PA 18301. Online condolences may be made on lantermanallenfh.com
