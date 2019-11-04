|
|
Jeffrey E. Hartman
6/2/1942 - 10/17/2019
Jeffrey E. Hartman, 77, of East Stroudsburg passed away peacefully on Thursday October 17, 2019.
Born June 2, 1942 he was the son of the late Lester H. Hartman and Blanche L. Hartman.
Jeff was a veteran of the United States Navy and an office of the Fairfield Police Department in Fairfield Ct. He was an avid lover of animals. He had many friends and will be missed by all.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years Audrey M. Hartman; sister: Leslie A. Schaffer of Fairfield Ct; children: Dawn M. Hartman, Robert J. Hartman and wife Kimberley A, Terri A. Napolitino, Denise Romiti and husband Donald J; grandchildren: Valerie L. Kitts and husband Thomas, Christoper J. Hartman, Jeremy E. Hartman and Samantha J. Bachert.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by nephew Christoper W. Delibro.
A gathering of friends and family will be held on Saturday November 9, 2019 from 10am-12pm followed by a prayer service at the Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home Inc. 27 Washington St. East Stroudsburg PA 18301.
Memorial donations may be made in honor of Jeffrey to the ASPCA at aspca.org or PO Box 96929 Washington, DC 20090 and or The at woundedwarriorproject.org or PO Box 758516 Topeka, Kansas 66675. Or you may chose the .
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home Inc. 27 Washington St. East Stroudsburg PA 18301. Online condolences may be made to lantermanallenfh.com
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7, 2019