Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home, Inc.
27 Washington Street
East Stroudsburg, PA 18301
(570) 421-8383

Jeffrey E. Hartman


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey E. Hartman Obituary
Jeffrey E. Hartman
6/2/1942 - 10/17/2019
Jeffrey E. Hartman, 77, of East Stroudsburg passed away peacefully on Thursday October 17, 2019.
Born June 2, 1942 he was the son of the late Lester H. Hartman and Blanche L. Hartman.
Jeff was a veteran of the United States Navy and an office of the Fairfield Police Department in Fairfield Ct. He was an avid lover of animals. He had many friends and will be missed by all.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years Audrey M. Hartman; sister: Leslie A. Schaffer of Fairfield Ct; children: Dawn M. Hartman, Robert J. Hartman and wife Kimberley A, Terri A. Napolitino, Denise Romiti and husband Donald J; grandchildren: Valerie L. Kitts and husband Thomas, Christoper J. Hartman, Jeremy E. Hartman and Samantha J. Bachert.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by nephew Christoper W. Delibro.
A gathering of friends and family will be held on Saturday November 9, 2019 from 10am-12pm followed by a prayer service at the Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home Inc. 27 Washington St. East Stroudsburg PA 18301.
Memorial donations may be made in honor of Jeffrey to the ASPCA at aspca.org or PO Box 96929 Washington, DC 20090 and or The at woundedwarriorproject.org or PO Box 758516 Topeka, Kansas 66675. Or you may chose the .
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home Inc. 27 Washington St. East Stroudsburg PA 18301. Online condolences may be made to lantermanallenfh.com
Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home
27 Washington St. East Stroudsburg
lantermanallenfh.com
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -