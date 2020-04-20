Home

POWERED BY

Services
William H. Kresge Funeral Home, Inc.
Route 209 South
Brodheadsville, PA 18322
(570) 992-4768

Jeffrey Isaac Flexer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey Isaac Flexer Obituary
Jeffrey Isaac Flexer
04/16/2020
In loving memory of Jeffrey Isaac Flexer, 73, of Blakeslee, passed away on Thursday, April 16 in his home.
Born in East Orange, NJ, he was a son of the late Saul and Jeanette (Prail) Flexer, sister to the late Roslyn Prosperi and brother Barry.
He had worked as a security guard for Securitas in Linden, NJ for fifteen years, retiring in 2009. Prior to that he worked as a mechanic, owning and operating a Sunoco Gas Station in Union, NJ for twelve years with his father. He always liked technology and enjoyed working on old cars.
Jeffrey was a Vietnam veteran, serving in the 101st Airborne.
He is survived by a daughter, Kym Flexer, a son Matthew, and two nephews Louis and Michael Prosperi.
Kresge Funeral Home
1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville
kresgefuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -