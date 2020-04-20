|
|
Jeffrey Isaac Flexer
04/16/2020
In loving memory of Jeffrey Isaac Flexer, 73, of Blakeslee, passed away on Thursday, April 16 in his home.
Born in East Orange, NJ, he was a son of the late Saul and Jeanette (Prail) Flexer, sister to the late Roslyn Prosperi and brother Barry.
He had worked as a security guard for Securitas in Linden, NJ for fifteen years, retiring in 2009. Prior to that he worked as a mechanic, owning and operating a Sunoco Gas Station in Union, NJ for twelve years with his father. He always liked technology and enjoyed working on old cars.
Jeffrey was a Vietnam veteran, serving in the 101st Airborne.
He is survived by a daughter, Kym Flexer, a son Matthew, and two nephews Louis and Michael Prosperi.
