Jeffrey J. DeRoach
4/8/1970 - 1/4/2020
Jeffrey J. DeRoach, age 49 of Blakeslee passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020.
Jeffrey was born in Bethlehem on April 8, 1970, son of James DeRoach of FL and the late Evelyn (Whitehouse) DeRoach.
Throughout his life he worked in Construction most recently for Pa Design & Renovations in Effort.
We give thanks for the precious time we shared with Jeffrey. He will be deeply missed by his daughter: Desiree Kaminitsky and her boyfriend Paul Ackerman of Blakeslee; his grandchildren: Janessa, Antonio, Lillie, Malachi, Gregory and Julian. He is also survived by a brother: Jimmy DeRoach and his wife Denise; his sisters: Nikki Betz and her husband Bob and Tina Stout all of FL and two nephews: Cory and Aaron.
He was preceded in death by his son: Jeffrey J. Kaminitsky.
Family and friends are welcome to offer their condolence on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 3 pm until 4 pm with a short prayer service beginning at 4 at the Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, PA.
Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Gower Funeral Home
Route 209, Gilbert
gowerfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020