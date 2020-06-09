Jeffrey J. Stasa
6/30/1961 - 6/5/2020
Jeffrey J. "Stas" Stasa, 58, of Nazareth, PA, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Good Shepherd Specialty Hospital in Bethlehem, PA after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family. The son of the late Joan (Bensley) and John Stasa, he was born June 30, 1961 in Stroudsburg, PA. He was the beloved husband of Kimberly (Aschoff). They were married for 29 years. Jeff was a salesman for V&H Material & Handling for the last 18 years. He graduated from Stroudsburg High School in 1979 and then East Stroudsburg University in 1984 with stops at Keystone Junior College and Bloomsburg University on the 3-4-5 plan he made famous. Jeff lived life to the fullest and was always there to greet you with his wonderful smile. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan and loved to host Sunday tailgate parties with his fellow Viking Fans. He loved to golf and play basketball. He was a member of the Nazareth YMCA and of Woodstone Country Club until his recent illness. He is survived by his wife, Kimberly, sons, Travis Stasa of Gettysburg, PA and Quinn Stasa at home, his sister, Debra Stasa of Macungie, PA, and his father John of Venice, FL. He is also survived by many dear aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends just too numerous to mention. Due to the current social restrictions, a private service will be held for the immediate family and a celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home Inc. of Nazareth. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeffrey's name can be made to the ALS Association, the AFTD (Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration), or Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Network and mailed to: 220 Washington Park, Nazareth, PA 18064. Online condolences may be offered at www.jfreichelfuneralhome.com
Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home
220 Washington Park, Nazareth
jfreichelfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.