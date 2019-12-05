Home

Jeffrey James Jones

Jeffrey James Jones Obituary
Jeffrey James Jones
11/27/0219
Jeffrey James Jones from East Stroudsburg passed away at home on November 27, 2019. He was 56 years old.
Jeffrey worked as a painter for Pocono Painting for many years.
He was a very loving husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by his son Justin Jones, his daughter Kayla Huff Burns, his wife Cathi Jones, and his step-daughter Emma Knowles. Also survived by his brothers Rich Jones, Joe Jones and Ed Jones. His sisters Maryann Treible, Lisa Jones, Carol Jones and Suzette Jones and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a memorial / celebration of life on December 14th at 1pm at the Salvation Army Church, 226 Washington Street, East Stroudsburg PA.
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
