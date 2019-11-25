|
Jeffrey L. Steen
11/22/2019
Jeffrey L. Steen, 65, of Sciota, died Friday, November 22nd, at home.
He was the husband of Barbara (Flick) Steen. They celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary in July.
Born in East Stroudsburg, he was the son of Lorraine (Fairchild) Steen and the late Louis Steen.
Jeff graduated from Stroudsburg High School in 1971. He was a self-employed carpenter.
He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. His greatest happiness was spending time with his family and friends and vacationing in Ocean City, NJ. He loved to play golf and work in his wood shop.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Justin and his wife Susanne, his daughter Ashley and her husband Eric Bomboy, his mother Lorraine Steen, his brother Michael Steen and his wife Margaret, sister-in-law Joann Sell and her husband Rick, five grandchildren, Lexi Steen, Colton Bomboy, Zachary Steen, Gavin Bomboy and Kylie Steen, nieces Janelle French, Alynn Zernhelt and Becky Johnson-Lally. He was preceded in death by his nephew Jeremy Steen.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 30th, at the William H. Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville. Visitation hours are from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM with the funeral service beginning at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Epilepsy Foundation, 8301 Professional Place East, Suite 200, Landover, MD 20785 or The Sarcoma Foundation of America, 9899 Main Street, Suite 204, Damascus, MD 20872.
William H. Kresge Funeral Home
1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville
kresgefuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019