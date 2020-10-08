1/1
Jeffrey Wert
1986 - 2020

Jeffrey Wert
08/26/1986 - 10/07/2020
Jeffrey Richard Wert, 34, of Stroudsburg, died Wednesday evening, October 7, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospice House in Bethlehem due to complications of a brain tumor.
Born on August 26, 1986 in Abington Pennsylvania, he was a 2005 graduate of Stroudsburg High School where he was active in track, football, swimming, jazz band, concert band, and the school musical. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and Masters degree in Secondary Education from East Stroudsburg University; and attended Glasgow Caledonian University in Scotland. While in college he played football and rugby.
He was a former history teacher at Moffat County High School in Colorado and currently taught at Suitland High School in Maryland. During college years, he worked at Siamsa Irish Pub in Stroudsburg.
Jeff was a research assistant at the Library of Congress and while living in Colorado was a swimming and football coach.
Surviving are his mother and step-father, Laurie (Lantzer) and Gary Braman of Stroudsburg; father and step-mother, Dr. Jeffrey R. and Gail Wert of Bethlehem; two sisters, Bethany Wert of Stroudsburg and Carolyn Wert of Bethlehem; a brother, Eric Wert of Bethlehem; step sister and brother, Abigail and Callan Braman; grandparents, Richard and Judith Lantzer and Robert and Sandra Wert all of Stroudsburg; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends
There will be a public visitation on Sunday, October 11, from 2:00 to 4:00PM at Stroudsburg United Methodist Church, 547 Main Street, Stroudsburg. A private family service will follow with the Rev. Monica B. Guepet officiating. Burial will take place at Stroudsburg Cemetery.
Due to current COVID health restrictions, church capacity is limited and friends and family are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.
The family extends their thanks to all St. Luke's Hospice caregivers for their care of Jeffrey both at home and in the hospice house.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial remembrances be made to St. Luke's Hospice (www.slhn.org).
William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360
www.wmhclarkfuneralhome.com

Published in Pocono Record from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Stroudsburg United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
October 8, 2020
Jeff was a dear friend and a role model. He was the life a party, he lit up rooms when he walked in. He will always be missed.

Best wishes,

Robert “Bert” Elefante
Robert Elefante
Friend
October 8, 2020
So sorry to here of your sons passing.. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. May he rest in peace.
Harley and Mary Ann Fish
Friend
