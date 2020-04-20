|
|
Jenni Claire Bartolome
04/18/2020
Jenni Claire Bartolome 45 of Bogota, New Jersey passed away on Saturday April 18, 2020 in the Hackensack University Hospital, New Jersey. She was the loving wife of Sherwin A. Bartolome. She was residing in the New Jersey area for the past several years and prior to that of Bushkill, Pa. area.
Born in Baguio City, Philippines she was the daughter of Mathew and Remedios Sucdad. She worked as a registered nurse at the Emerson Health and Rehabilitation Center Emerson, N.J. for 20 years. She was of a member of St. John's Catholic Church in Bushkill, Pa.
In addition to her husband she is survived a sister Zerlo Bartolome of Bushkill, Pa.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later time at St. John's Catholic Church Bushkill, Pa. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg, Pa. is in charge of the arrangements.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc.
23 N. 9th.St., Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020