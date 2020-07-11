Jennifer Anne Rementer07/09/2020Jennifer Anne Rementer, 38, of Bushkill passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, in East Stroudsburg, Pa. Born in Sellersville, Pa., she was the daughter of George Rementer and Cheryl Homan.Jennifer worked various waitressing jobs. She had lived in the Bushkill area for the past 26 years, and prior to that, in Red Hill, Pa.In addition to her parents, Jennifer is survived by her children, Christopher Allen Frost, Heather Frost, and Charles Frost, all of Bushkill; and her siblings, Shannon, Christopher, Marissa, and Sarah.Cremation was held privately.Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc.23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360