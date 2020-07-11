1/
Jennifer Anne Rementer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jennifer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jennifer Anne Rementer
07/09/2020
Jennifer Anne Rementer, 38, of Bushkill passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, in East Stroudsburg, Pa. Born in Sellersville, Pa., she was the daughter of George Rementer and Cheryl Homan.
Jennifer worked various waitressing jobs. She had lived in the Bushkill area for the past 26 years, and prior to that, in Red Hill, Pa.
In addition to her parents, Jennifer is survived by her children, Christopher Allen Frost, Heather Frost, and Charles Frost, all of Bushkill; and her siblings, Shannon, Christopher, Marissa, and Sarah.
Cremation was held privately.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc.
23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360
pulafuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9Th St
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-7760
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joseph J Pula Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved