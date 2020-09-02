1/
Jennifer L. Schadler
1983 - 2020
Jennifer L. Schadler, 37, of Pen Argyl, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, Anderson Campus.
Born in Easton, August 25, 1983, she was the daughter of Richard D. Schadler and the late Denise L. (Buskirk) Schadler.
Jennifer attended the Intermediate Unit 20, and graduated with the class of 2004, of Pen Argyl High School. For years she participated in the Special Olympics, Monroe County.
In addition to her father Richard, she is survived by a brother, Jeff P. Schadler of Pen Argyl, nephews Dylan and Dalton Schadler, Richard's companion, Donna J. Mallard, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
There will be a viewing, Saturday, September 5, 2020, beginning at 10 AM until 11:30 AM at the Ruggiero Funeral Home, LLC, 126 E. Pennsylvania Avenue, Pen Argyl. Due to present Covid-19 restrictions, a maximum of 25 people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time, observing social distancing and mask requirements. All other services will be private. On line condolences may be offered at www.ruggierofuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be offered in Jennifer's name to Special Olympics Pennsylvania Monroe County, www.somrc.org, P.O. Box 378, Bartonsville, PA 18321.
Ruggiero Funeral Home
126 E. Pennsylvania Avenue, Pen Argyl
ruggierofuneralhome.com

Published in Pocono Record from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
