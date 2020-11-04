Jennifer L. Seamon
11/09/1982 - 10/26/2020
Jennifer L. Seamon, 37, of Scotrun, died suddenly on Monday, October 26, 2020, at home.
She was born on November 9, 1982 in Norfolk, VA.
Jennifer enjoyed playing RuneScape.
Surviving are her mother, Deborah (Gillham) Woodel; step-father, Christopher Woodel; two sisters, Anastasia Boleen and Amanda Seamon; and brother, Corwyn Seamon.
Cremation was private.
Arrangements by William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360. www.wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
.