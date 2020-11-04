1/
Jennifer L. Seamon
1982 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jennifer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jennifer L. Seamon
11/09/1982 - 10/26/2020
Jennifer L. Seamon, 37, of Scotrun, died suddenly on Monday, October 26, 2020, at home.
She was born on November 9, 1982 in Norfolk, VA.
Jennifer enjoyed playing RuneScape.
Surviving are her mother, Deborah (Gillham) Woodel; step-father, Christopher Woodel; two sisters, Anastasia Boleen and Amanda Seamon; and brother, Corwyn Seamon.
Cremation was private.
Arrangements by William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
www.wmhclarkfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved