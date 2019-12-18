|
Jennifer Louise Scott
12/15/2019
Jennifer Louise (Thompson) Scott, 53 died on December 15, 2019 in her home in Wind Gap, PA surrounded by friends and family.
She is survived by her mother Patricia Palmer; her brother Eric Wolff; her sister Karen Nielsen; her sister Katherine Palmer; and her nieces, nephews, many very close friends, and her cat Feline.
We will fondly remember Jennifer at her memorial service on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the Schmidt Funeral Home, 202 West St., Wind Gap, PA. Visitation for friends and family begins at noon, and the memorial service will begin at 1 p.m. Afterwards, a celebration of Jennifer's life, including light snacks and beverages, will be held at the First United Methodist Church next to the funeral home beginning at 2:15 pm.
For a full obituary and online condolences please visit schmidtfuneralhomepc.com.
Schmidt Funeral Home
202 West St., Wind Gap
schmidtfuneralhomepc.com
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019