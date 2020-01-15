|
|
Jennifer R. Grella
01/15/2020
Jennifer R. Grella, 49, of Stroudsburg, PA passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the Hospice House of East Stroudsburg. She was the wife of Robert Grella of Pocono Summit. Born in Brooklyn, NY she was the daughter of John and Katherine (Benamram) Mancuso.
Jennifer was of the Catholic faith and a member of Saint Luke's Catholic Church. In addition to her husband and parents, Jennifer is survived by her son Robert J. Grella of Pocono Summit, and twin daughters; Savannah and Julianne Bone, and another daughter; Abigail Grella. She is also survived by a sister; Chris Mancuso and brother; John Mancuso.
Visitation will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360. A Prayer service with Fr. Carmen Perry will be held at 7pm.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc.
23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020