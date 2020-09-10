1/1
Jeremiah Meissner
1974 - 2020
07/24/1974 - 08/26/2020
Jeremiah Meissner, age 46, died in a car accident August 26, 2020 in Florida. He was born on July 24, 1974 to James and Mary Meissner and lived in Delaware Water Gap, Pennsylvania most of his life. He survived by his two children Jemia and Jacob Meissner of Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, his mother Mary Milano and sister Shannon Soehl of Florida. He's also survived by many nieces, nephew's, cousins, aunts and uncles. He was predeceased by his sister Erin Meissner Ritz and his father James Meissner. Private services were held by the family.
Gilley's Family Cremation
332 3rd Street NW
Winter Haven, Florida 33881
https://gilleyscremation.com

Published in Pocono Record from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
