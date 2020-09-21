1/
Jerilyn Schweitzer
1942 - 2020
3/14/1942 - 9/17/2020
Jerilyn Schweitzer, 78, of Sciota, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at her residence. She was the beloved wife of Jay Schweitzer; together they shared 49 years of marriage.
Born March 14, 1942 in Wind Gap, she was a daughter of the late Clarence and Gladys Williams Kolb.
She was a graduate of Pen Argyl High School and East Stroudsburg State College. Jeri was employed as a traffic manager for Supradur Manufacturing in Wind Gap, and later worked for Nazareth Mutual Insurance for 7 years where she retired. In her spare time, she loved to frequent antique shops and flea markets, and collected Watt pottery. Jeri's passion in life was animals, especially horses; her dream came true when her husband Jay bought her a white stallion.
She was a member of Hope United Church of Christ in Wind Gap.
In addition to her parents, Jeri was predeceased by her sister, Cynthia Farley.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 12–1 pm in Hope UCC, 701 Cherry St., Wind Gap. A memorial service will follow at 1 pm in the church with Rev. Dr. Emily Hall presiding. Burial will be private with the family. Arrangements are under the care of the Schmidt Funeral Home, 202 West St., Wind Gap.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jeri's name may be offered to the Center for Animal Health and Welfare, 1165 Island Park Rd., Easton, PA 18042.
To place an online condolence, please visit schmidtfuneralhomepc.com.
Schmidt Funeral Home
202 West St., Wind Gap
schmidtfuneralhomepc.com

Published in Pocono Record from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
