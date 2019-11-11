|
|
Jerome B. Kaplan
11/10/2019
Jerome B. Kaplan, 79, of Albrightsville, PA passed away at the Lehigh Valley Hospice House in Bethlehem on Sunday, November 10, 2019. He was born in Bronx, NY to the late Harry and Hattie (Yudenfriend) Kaplan.
Jerome worked as an engineer for New York City transit for most of his life and was a US Army Veteran. He has resided in the Albrightsville area for the last 35 years and prior to that in New York.
Jerome is survived by his son Daniel Kaplan and wife Samantha, and six grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Roy Kaplan, and many nieces and nephews.
There are no services scheduled at this time. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 is assisting the family with arrangements.
