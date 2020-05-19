|
|
Jerome Larkin
5/14/2020
Jerome "Jerry" Larkin, 70, of Mount Pocono, died Thursday, May 14, 2020 at home. He was the loving husband of Perla (Barriga) Larkin, with whom he shared 47 years of marriage.
Born in Brooklyn, New York, he was the son of the late Robert and Anne (Constantine) Larkin.
Jerry owned AIC since 1983, it will live on in his memory. He was an avid shooter and lover of cars and motorcycles.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Gregory Larkin of Orlando, Florida; Ian Larkin of San Francisco, California; and his sister, Iriana Larkin of Anthem, Arizona.
There will be no services at this time; private cremation has been entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.
Published in Pocono Record from May 19 to May 20, 2020