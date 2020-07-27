Jerome W. Toti
2/2/1932 - 7/25/2020
Jerome W. "Jerry" Toti, 88, of Pen Argyl, passed away, Saturday, July 25, 2020, at his residence. He was the husband of Enes E. (Bontempo) Toti.
Born in Youngstown, OH, February 2, 1932, he was the son of the late Luigi and Lucy (Conti) Toti.
Jerry was a graduate of Campbell Memorial High School, Class of 1950. He was a graduate of Youngstown State, with a degree in Music Education, and received in Master in Music Education from the University of Cincinnati. He also studied at the Peabody Music Institute at John Hopkins University.
Jerry was a Professional Singer. He was featured soloist with the "Fred Waring Pennsylvanians", as well at the opening act as "Jerry Diamond" at Disney World, Florida. He was also featured in churches, studios, television, and a tenor soloist with the Pennsylvania Boys Choir. He was a member of ASCAP.
In addition to his wife, Enes, he is survived by a step son, David Strunk a niece, Lillian Rezanka Li, and two nephews, Jerry Rezanka and Dr. Louis Rezanka.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Louis Toti and a sister Lillian Toti- Rezanka.
Funeral services will be private with interment at Keller's Cherry Valley Cemetery, Stroud Township. The Ruggiero Funeral Home, LLC, www.rugggierofuneralhome.com
, Pen Argyl is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be offered to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, www.stjude.org
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Ruggiero Funeral Home
Pen Argyl rugggierofuneralhome.com