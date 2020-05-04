|
|
Jesse Gutierrez
05/04/2020
Jesse Gutierrez, 86, of Stroudsburg passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospice House-Pocono. Born in Cia he was the son of the late Rita Vega Gutierrez.
Jesse worked as a warehouse worker for most of his life and also served in the US Army. He was of the Christian faith.
Jesse is survived by his only child; Jesse Ray Gutierrez, his grandson Gilbert Guzman and wife Eva, and his two great-grand children.
Cremation will be private. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 is assisting the family with arrangements.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc.
23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from May 4 to May 5, 2020