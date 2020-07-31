Jesse Lee Wells1/25/1981 - 7/17/2020Jesse Lee Wells was born January 25, 1981 at Pocono Medical Center in East Stroudsburg and passed away on July 17, 2020 in Dunmore.He is survived by his mother, Dorinda Wells, father, Nicholas Wells, and sister, Abigail Wells.Jesse attended Stroudsburg High School where he played quarterback on the varsity football team and centerfield on the varsity baseball team. Those who were close to Jesse knew that he enjoyed working with children and loved their enthusiasm and capacity to grow and learn. This passion led Jesse to Keystone College where he pursued a degree in early childhood education. While attending Keystone he continued to pursue his love of baseball on a collegiate level.Jesse was the son of a man who taught him to love ball, not realizing the talent and love that time spent together would foster.The son of a woman who supported him and rejoiced in his good humor and easy charisma.And as an avid sports fan, Jesse was a brother who taught his little sister that the only way the birds win is if you haven't washed the previous win off of your Eagles jersey.Our family thanks everyone for their kind words and gestures. It has meant somuch to us at this very difficult time.Due to current circumstances services will not be held at this time, but although we can not all be together right now we are all together.William H. Clark Funeral Home1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg