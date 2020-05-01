Home

Stroyan Funeral Home
405 West Harford Street
Milford, PA 18337
(570) 296-6811

Jessica A. Butler


1976 - 2020
Jessica A. Butler Obituary
Jessica A. Butler
7/31/1976 - 4/30/2020
Jessica A. Butler, 43, of Pocono Summit, PA passed away at home on Thursday, April 30, 2020. The daughter of the late Jesse and Diana (Miller) Ogle, she was born on July 31, 1976 in Dover, NJ. She was married to Wilbur "Bill" Butler.
Jessica is survived by: her companion Juan Nunez; her children, Jasmine Butler and her fiancé Lauren, Destiny White, her significant other Josue, and their children, Josue and Deliah Jean-Paul; her children's father, Wilbur "Bill" Butler; her sister Melinda White and her husband William and their children, Michael, Cascadia, William, and Naquan; her sister Roxanne Romero; her brothers, Jared Ogle and Ryan Ogle. She is predeceased by: her mother, Diana and father, Jesse; her grandmother, Anne Miller.
Jessica was a one of kind individual that never failed to be true to herself and others. She cared deeply about her family and it was well known that they were her "whole life". She was fun, humorous, and compassionate, to say the least. Those who knew her will always hold on to the special memories that they had with her as they will be forever engrained in our hearts.
Cremation will be private at convenience to the family at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford Twp., PA.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations in her honor be made towards a fund being created towards the future college education of her grandchildren. Please visit https://everloved.com/life-of/jessica-ogle-butler/ to do so.
Arrangements were made by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford Street, Milford, PA 18337.
Stroyan Funeral Home
405 West Harford St., Milford
stroyanfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from May 1 to May 3, 2020
