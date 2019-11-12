|
Jessica Alicia Zizza
11/08/2019
Jessica Alicia Zizza, 45, of East Stroudsburg, died in a tragic car accident early Friday morning, November 8, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, NY, to the late Joseph D. Zizza and Angelina V. Gribben, she was the youngest of seven children. She moved to Rockaway Beach, NY when she was just an infant; obtained her GED from Beach Channel High in May of 1992 and went on to become a waitress. Jessica joined the U.S. Army in October 1998 and receive an honorable discharge in February 1999. Although she never married, she found her one true love when she gave birth to her only child on March 3, 2001. Jessica was a loving mother, beloved sister, caring aunt and cherished friend to many. She will be missed greatly.
Jessica is survived by her child, Nox Zizza; and siblings, Ronald J. Stein, John A. Zizza, Jeanine A. Zizza and Jason A. Zizza. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth A. Baio and James A. Zizza.
Her celebration of life will be held on Thursday, November 14, from noon to 3 PM at the Reformed Church of Bushkill, 5969 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jessica's life.
Condolences can be sent to Nox Zizza, 485 Webster Ave., Uniondale, NY 11553. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the memory of the deceased Go fund me/Rest In Peace Jessi www.gofundme.com/f/rest-in-peace-jessi
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019