|
|
Jessie G. Billemeyer
02/29/2020
Jessie G. Billemeyer, 101, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was the widow of Frank Billemeyer who passed away in 2010; they had shared 50 years of marriage. Jessie was born in Scotland to the late Annie Lordimur in 1919.
Jessie has resided in the Bushkill area since November 2019, and prior to that in Lakewood, N.J. She had worked in banking as an accountant for most of her life.
Jessie is survived by her daughter, Marimae Mrugal of Oakridge, N.J.; grandchildren, Edward Dwyer of Bushkill, and Jean Cianci of Sweetwater, Tenn. She also is survived by 12 great-grandchildren, and eight great great-grandchildren.
Per Jessie's wishes there are no services scheduled at this time. Cremation is entrusted to the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc., 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc.
23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020