Jesus Manuel Santiago
9/4/1954 - 11/28/2019
Jesus Manuel Santiago, 62, of East Stroudsburg passed away peacefully on Thursday November 28, 2019 surrounded by his family at the Hospice House of East Stroudsburg. Born September 4, 1954 he was a son of the late Amado and Maria (Torres) Santiago.
My father Jesus Manuel Santiago was a strong man. All his life he worked hard for the things he wanted. He did everything in his power to provide for his family and make his wife and children happier. He wasn't always a patient man but he gave so much of himself to me and to my siblings. He was always there when we needed him. He had a great sense of humor and was always cracking jokes. I can honestly say despite all the obstacles in his way he always seemed to overcome them. I know I was a bit of a handful at times but he always did everything he could to support, love and protect me my entire life. When death came to visit, he was brave and strong and knew it was his time. He was smart and wise and was able to achieve all of his goals before he passed. I believe that in his mind he accepted his fate because he had accomplished everything that he ever wanted to in his life. He made sure that everyone would be okay even after he was gone. I wanted him to continue living but he was in extreme pain. It's hard to lose someone that meant the world to me but I know that he went in peace and is no longer suffering.
A visitation will be held on Sunday December 1, 2019 from 9 am – 11 am and then again on Monday December 2 from 8 am- 9 am followed immediately by a Prayer Service at the Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home Inc. 27 Washington St. East Stroudsburg. Burial will take place at the Stroudsburg Cemetery.
Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home
27 Washington St. East Stroudsburg
dignitymemorial.com
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019