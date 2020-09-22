Jo Ann Molyneaux6/11/1951 - 9/20/2020Jo Ann Molyneaux, 69, of Bushkill, died Sunday evening, September 20, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono in East Stroudsburg. She was the widow of Ronald G. Molyneaux who died July 2, 2007.Born on June 11, 1951 in East Stroudsburg, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Elizabeth (Stump) Halterman.She was a lifetime resident of the Monroe County area; and worked for United Steel and M & M Mars.Jo Ann is survived by a daughter, Danielle Molyneaux and husband Steve of Effort; granddaughter, Tiffany Fabel of Effort currently residing in Kissimmee, FL; two sisters, her twin Joan of Henryville and Donna a resident of Pleasant Valley Manor; many nieces and nephews including Janice Molyneaux; and Jo Ann's companion, George Mann of Bushkill. She was preceded in death by five siblings; John "Jackie", Charles "Sonny", Beverly, Gloria "Geannie" and Betty Lou.There will be no services at this time.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help defray expenses.William H. Clark Funeral Home1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg