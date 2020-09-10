Joan A. Wahlen9/9/2020Joan A. Wahlen 86 of Stroudsburg, Pa. passed on Wednesday Sept 9, 2020 at her home. Born in the Bronx, New York she was the daughter of George and Lucinda (Burr) Ulley. Joan was a resident of the Stroudsburg area for the past 12 years and prior to that she resided in the Tucson, Arizona area. She was employed as an executive housekeeper in the Nevada area for many years.She is survived by 3 daughters: Denise Acosta and Marie Vilvig both of E. Stroudsburg, Pa. and Mary Medina of Livingston Manor, New York, 3 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.Cremation services were provided by the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home23 N. 9th St., Stroudsburg