Joan Dechristino11/13/2020Joan Dechristino, 86, of Stroudsburg passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 in St. Luke's Hospital-Bartonsville. She was born in New Jersey and the widow of the late Phillip Dechristino.Joan was a homemaker for most of her life, but was also employed as a teller at her local bank. She had resided in the Stroudsburg area for the past 7 years and prior to that in Florida. Joan enjoyed reading, drawing, and a good crossword puzzle. She was also known to be a film buff.Joan is survived by her two grandchildren; Matthew and Chris Dillon.Cremation services will be private. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 is assisting the family with arrangements.