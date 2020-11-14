1/
11/13/2020
Joan Dechristino, 86, of Stroudsburg passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 in St. Luke's Hospital-Bartonsville. She was born in New Jersey and the widow of the late Phillip Dechristino.
Joan was a homemaker for most of her life, but was also employed as a teller at her local bank. She had resided in the Stroudsburg area for the past 7 years and prior to that in Florida. Joan enjoyed reading, drawing, and a good crossword puzzle. She was also known to be a film buff.
Joan is survived by her two grandchildren; Matthew and Chris Dillon.
Cremation services will be private. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
