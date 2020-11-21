1/
Joan E. Gumm
11/21/2020
Joan E. Gumm, 87, of Stroudsburg passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020. She was the widow of Raymond Gumm. Born in Cherry Valley she was the daughter of the late Bertha Remel.
Joan was a member of the Christ Hamilton United Lutheran Church, Stroudsburg. She worked in the garment industry for most of her life. Joan was a graduate of Stroudsburg High School.
Joan is survived by her daughter; Dianne Hess of Wind Gap, PA, grandson; Jamie Hess, along with 3 great-grandchildren, and brother; Richard Haney and his wife, Sandy, of Stroudsburg.
Visitation will be held 10-11am, with services following at 11am on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA. Pastor Claycomb will be officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Sciota, PA.
Pula Funeral Home, Inc
23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9Th St
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-7760
