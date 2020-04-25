|
|
Joan Early Dougher
03/16/1929 - 04/23/2020
Joan Early Dougher, 91, of Stroudsburg, died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at home from natural causes. She was preceded in her death by her husband of 62 years, Hugh Dougher, who passed away in 2014.
At age 16, on a school trip to Washington, D.C., Joan made two wishes for her life: To live to see the year 2000 and have a large family. She leaves six children, their spouses, and 20 grandchildren, Hugh III (Melissa) Dougher and their children, Hugh IV, and Patrick, of Sedro Woolley, Wash.; Victor Dougher of Stroudsburg; Joseph (Laura) Dougher and their children, Kevin, Kelly, Kayla, Kaitlyn, Kenneth, Kristen, Kiernan, and Kara, of Saylorsburg; Shawn Dougher and his children, Klye and Zachary, of Stroudsburg; Mauri (Michael) Sullivan and their children, Michael, Kathryn, Dylan, and Andrew of Havertown; and Amy (James) Clegg and their children, Jack, Diana, Ryan, and Lori Ella of Clarks Summit.
Joan was born March 16, 1929, in Olyphant. She was the daughter of the late Victor James Early and Mary Bridget Murray Early, manufacturers of Dickson coal stoves. She was preceded in death by her sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Reid.
Joan graduated from Lackawanna Business College and later retired from The Pocono Hospital in 1994 after 23 years of service. She and her former co-workers and her former boss, Judith Roberts, remained lifelong friends.
Joan was the Matriarch of this very large family and her home was always filled with family, friends, love, food, and laughter. She was the Queen Mum of her local Red Hats and loved being involved in The Stroud Community Club. She had a passion for traveling and always had her suitcase packed. Instead of trinkets, she brought home stories of people and adventures and made new friends everywhere she went around the world.
Joan was a member of St. Luke's Catholic Church in Stroudsburg.
Due to the restrictions in gatherings at the present time, a memorial service will be arranged at a future date.
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020