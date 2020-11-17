1/1
Joan Halcomb
1946 - 2020
08/06/1946 - 11/14/2020
Joan Halcomb, 74, of Stroudsburg, died Saturday evening, November 14, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono in East Stroudsburg. She was the widow of Matthew Halcomb who died March 2, 2001.
Born on August 6, 1946 in Queens, NY, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Pauline (Leibowitz) Iracondo; and lived in Monroe County since 1984, moving from Brooklyn, NY.
She has worked at McDonald's on Route 611 in Stroud Township for the past 36 years.
Joan was a supporter of the American Heart Association and Parkinsons Foundation Walk in New York City; and was also a New York Yankees fan.
Surviving are a daughter, Dawn Kelshaw and husband Robert of Port Richey, FL; a daughter-in-law, Melissa Schorer of Stroudsburg; seven grandchildren, Brandon Frable, Zachary Halcomb, Brianna Frable, Nathaniel Schorer, Kyle Kelshaw, Madison Schorer and Aaron Kelshaw; a brother, Michael Iracondo and wife Sharon; two sisters, Carol Pomerantz and husband Julius, and Paula Honadel and husband Robert; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, Matthew P. Halcomb in 2003; and a sister, Marian Caprista.
Services will be held on Friday, November 20, from the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg; with viewing beginning at 1:00PM followed by a prayer service at 2:00PM. Burial will follow at Stroudsburg Cemetery.
Due to current COVID health restrictions, the funeral home capacity is limited to fifty people; and friends and family are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360
www.wmhclarkfuneralhome.com

Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000
Memories & Condolences
November 17, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Our Thoughts and Prayers Are With You All !
The Locke Family
Gina Locke
Friend
