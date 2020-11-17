Joan Halcomb
08/06/1946 - 11/14/2020
Joan Halcomb, 74, of Stroudsburg, died Saturday evening, November 14, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono in East Stroudsburg. She was the widow of Matthew Halcomb who died March 2, 2001.
Born on August 6, 1946 in Queens, NY, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Pauline (Leibowitz) Iracondo; and lived in Monroe County since 1984, moving from Brooklyn, NY.
She has worked at McDonald's on Route 611 in Stroud Township for the past 36 years.
Joan was a supporter of the American Heart Association
and Parkinsons Foundation Walk in New York City; and was also a New York Yankees fan.
Surviving are a daughter, Dawn Kelshaw and husband Robert of Port Richey, FL; a daughter-in-law, Melissa Schorer of Stroudsburg; seven grandchildren, Brandon Frable, Zachary Halcomb, Brianna Frable, Nathaniel Schorer, Kyle Kelshaw, Madison Schorer and Aaron Kelshaw; a brother, Michael Iracondo and wife Sharon; two sisters, Carol Pomerantz and husband Julius, and Paula Honadel and husband Robert; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, Matthew P. Halcomb in 2003; and a sister, Marian Caprista.
Services will be held on Friday, November 20, from the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg; with viewing beginning at 1:00PM followed by a prayer service at 2:00PM. Burial will follow at Stroudsburg Cemetery.
Due to current COVID health restrictions, the funeral home capacity is limited to fifty people; and friends and family are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.
