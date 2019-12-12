|
|
Joan Helen Grabinsky
01/14/1951 - 12/09/2019
Joan Helen Grabinsky age 68 of Effort passed away as a result of an automobile accident in Scotrun on December 9, 2019. Joan was the loving wife of Russell Grabinsky for 51 years. She was born in Trenton, NJ on January 14, 1951 and the daughter of the late William and Madeline (Weisgarber) Ferry. Joan had worked in Shipping and Receiving for Sculpture House in Skillman, NJ for 40 years, until retiring.
We have been blessed with the presence of Joan in our lives. She will be deeply missed by her husband: Russell Grabinsky of Effort; her daughters: Nancy Grabinsky and her fiancé Rolland Reinert of Walnutport and Joan Adams and her fiancé Candice Lowe of Effort.
She was the loving grandmother to her four grandchildren: Christina, Michael, Abigayl and Madelynn and her four great grandchildren: Tarik, Jaydynn, Peytenne and Gabriel. She is also survived by two brothers: William Ferry and his wife Sheryl of Frenchtown, NJ and Henry Smith of South Amboy, NJ; one sister: Barbara Heinrichs of Frenchtown, NJ and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 2 pm, Sunday, December 15th at Cornerstone Community Church in Kunkletown with Pastor Stuart Scmaciasz officiating.
Family and friends are welcome to offer condolences on Sunday, December 15th from 1 pm until time of service at the church. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, PA in charge of arrangements.
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc
Route 209, Gilbert
gowerfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019