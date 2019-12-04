|
Joan Juanita (Kresge) Barrie
11/29/2019
Joan Juanita (Kresge) Barrie, 87, passed away Friday, November 29, in Brookdale Assisted Living of Tarzana, CA, where she had been living since 2016.
She was the loving wife of the late Bob Barrie. They celebrated 60 years of marriage together before his passing in 2015.
Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Harold A. Kresge and the late Evelyn M. (Calloway) Kresge.
Joan was a keypunch operator for a local computer firm, and later accepted a job in the accounting department of the newly founded Saddleback Community College in California. She worked for thirty years as manager of Saddleback's accounts payable department. She enjoyed camping in the Mojave Desert with her family and also riding motorcycles, which eventually developed into a passion for traveling around the country with camper trailers or RVs.
Joan is survived by her brother, Donald Kresge of Stroudsburg; her sister, Gail Anders of Kunkletown; two sons, Thom Barrie of Bellingham, WA, Mitch Barrie of Reno, NV; a daughter, Lynn Barrie of Reseda, CA; and four grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, December 7 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM from the Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM with Rev. David Felker officiating. Burial will follow in McMichaels Cemetery.
Kresge Funeral Home
1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville
kresgefuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019