Joan M. Sommer
8/11/1932 - 1/30/2020
Joan M. Sommer, 87, of East Stroudsburg, died Thursday afternoon, January 30, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono in East Stroudsburg. She was the widow of Irving "Itch" Sommer with whom she shared 63 years of marriage at the time of his death on February 24, 2015.
Born on August 11, 1932 in East Stroudsburg, she was the only child of the late Robert F. and Alverna R. (Frederick) Melick and was a lifetime resident of Monroe County.
She and her husband owned and operated I. Sommer Narrow Tape Corp. in East Stroudsburg for many years.
Joan enjoyed playing Mahjong with her ladies.
Surviving are two grandchildren, Dustin McCormick and wife Cara of East Stroudsburg and Lexi McCormick-Smith and husband Luke of Bethlehem; three great-grandchildren, Adalyn McCormick, Maelyn McCormick and Evelyn McCormick; and a son-in-law, Albert McCormick of East Stroudsburg. She was preceded in death by two daughters, Teri Sommer Hay in 2001 and Debra Sommer McCormick in 2019.
Visitation for family and fiends will be on Monday, February 3, from 11:30AM to 2:30PM at the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg. Private entombment will take place in Mountain Laurel Mausoleum (Laurelwood Cemetery) in Stroudsburg.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial remembrances be made to Monroe County Hospice House: checks to: "LVHN Homecare & Hospice - Pocono", 206 East Brown Street, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020