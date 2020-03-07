|
Joan Marie Hook
04/15/1960 - 03/05/2020
Joan Marie Hook, 59, of Jonas, Pa., formerly of Mount Pocono, Pa., and Panama City Beach, Fla., passed away peacefully Thursday, March 5, 2020, surrounded by her beloved family and friends, in Bartonsville, Pa. She was the beloved partner of Randy K. Hemerly.
Born April 15, 1960, in Scranton, Pa., she was the daughter of Ruth (Schreiber) Grady and Thomas Grady Sr. She was a graduate of Pocono Central Catholic High School and Lincoln Technical Institute.
Joan was a gregarious, hilarious, outgoing friend to everyone she met. She loved providing a warm and comforting meal to all those who entered her home; no matter the time of day or night, she had a warm plate ready. Her door was always open.
She was a most talented cook and hostess; entertaining her family, friends, and her children's friends was one of her greatest joys. And entertaining she was! If not providing food at home, she was bringing a meal or platter to whatever home or event she attended. Her kind and gentle heart was expressed in both soft tones with intuitive wisdom and laughter that could fill you to your core. A person in need was her friend indeed.
Joan's greatest joy in life was her family. In addition to her beloved partner, Randy, she is survived by her son, Vincent Walton, husband of Patricia, of Pennsylvania, Christina Walton of Philadelphia, Pa., and Morgan and Amanda Hook, both at home; step-daughters, Jennifer Henry, wife of Patrick, of Effort, Pa., Elizabeth Hook of Pompton Plains, N.J., mother-in law, Junne Hook; grandson, Isaac McCorristin; and step-grandchildren, Gabriella Koshefsky and Shea Henry. She also is survived by her three sisters, Trish Weber of The Villages, Fla., Mary Grady of Missoula, Mont., and Ann Pelicci of Waverly, Pa., three brothers, Thomas Grady Jr., husband of Donna, of Canyon Lake, Calif., John Grady of Jacksonville, Fla., and Richard Grady of Scotrun, Pa. In addition, there are several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and oodles of friends. She was preceded in death by her sister, Kathryn Smith; and her husband, James M. Hook Jr.
Family and friends are invited to attend Joan's memorial service from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home, 401 North 5th St., Stroudsburg, PA 18360, where a prayer service will be held following at 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Joan Hook's Minor Children's Fund. GoFundMe link: www.gofundme.com/f/joan-grady-hook-memorial-funds
