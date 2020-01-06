|
Joan Natalie Lyons Weber
01/04/2020
Joan Natalie Lyons Weber, 94, of Shrewsbury, New Jersey, passed on peacefully in her home surrounded by her beloved family on January 4. 2020. She is predeceased by her parents, Loren Lamont Farrar and Johanna Davis, her first husband Joseph Lyons, her brothers Loren Farrar, Eugene Wilson, and sister Francis Wilson, and also her second husband Arno H Weber. She is survived by her daughter Patricia Townsend ( née Lyons) of Shrewsbury NJ and her grand-daughters Olivia and Amelia Townsend, also her son Joseph Lyons of Naples, Florida, and Loren Lyons. She was born and raised in Stroudsburg PA, and moved to New Jersey in 1967, where she earned her Bachelor's degree in Secondary Education from Monmouth University, and also became a Realtor and enjoyed a long career, only retiring to help care for her granddaughters. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends, and her life long friend Phyllis Cobb of Stroudsburg who she loved dearly and with whom she shared over 70 years of fun visits, good times and family celebrations. She leaves a legacy of love for her family and will always be remembered for her loving, generous and gentle heart. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 11:00 to 12:00 at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad Street, Red Bank, NJ 07701. A service will follow at the funeral home at 12:00 PM. Burial will be at Fair View Cemetery of Middletown, NJ.
Thompson Memorial Home
310 Broad St., Red Bank
thompsonmemorial.net
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020