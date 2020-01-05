|
|
|
Joanne Featherman
10/13/1955 - 01/01/2020
Joanne Featherman, 64, passed away on Jan. 1, 2020, at Oil City Rehabilitation Center in Oil City, PA.
Joanne was born on Oct. 13, 1955, to parents Clinton Sr. and Madeline Rouck in the Stroudsburg area, where she spent most of her life before moving to western PA in 2015.
She had a passion for bingo and crafts. Joanne was an avid volunteer, and gave as much as possible to the Salvation Army in East Stroudsburg.
She married John Featherman Sr., the love of her life, on Oct. 4, 1980.
Joanne is survived by son, Jeremy Featherman and wife Megan; daughter Hanna and husband Nathan Rodgers; 3 stepchildren (who she loved as her own), Jerry Featherman & wife Amy, John Featherman Jr. & wife Theresa, Ann Marie Corbisiero & husband Dominic; brothers Clinton Rouck, Jr. and Rickie Rouck; sister Bessie Tanner; lots of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her husband, John; parents, Clinton Sr and Madeline; brother, Jake; and sisters, Brenda, Mary, Geraldine and Penny.
Services will be held on Tuesday, January 7th at the Salvation Army located at 226 Washington St, East Stroudsburg, PA. Viewing is scheduled for 10:00am with the funeral service directly after at 11:00am. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home is handling all arrangements.
Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home
27 Washington St, East Stroudsburg
lantermanallenfh.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020