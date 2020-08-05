Joanne Storer

12/29/51 - 08/04/2020

Joanne Christine Storer, 68, of Mountainhome, died Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at her daughter's home in Virginia. She was surrounded by her loving family.

Born in 1951 in Kenosha, Wisconsin, she was the daughter of the late Philip and Mary Storer.

Joanne graduated from Pocono Mountain High School, received her undergraduate degree from Millersville University and her Masters in Social Work from Marywood University.

Joanne called the Poconos home. She dedicated her life to helping others around her. She spent her last 25 years of life devoted to her psychotherapy practice, Joanne Storer and Associates. She had a unique gift of guiding her clients and others she touched toward living their best life. She never judged. Her compassion, love and advice helped so many people throughout her career. Selfless is the best word to describe the woman who worked until her final breath. It was never about her, but rather the world and people she was leaving behind.

Joanne was the President of the Evergreen Community Charter School Board, was very active in Canadensis United Methodist Church and mentored students at East Stroudsburg University in their Social Work program.

Joanne is survived by her two children: Amy Noone of Montclair, VA and Eric Noone and his wife Christina of Canadensis; her sisters Beverly Altemose of Collegeville and Cynthia Dalton and husband, Jack of Blairstown, New Jersey; her grandchildren Grace, Izzie and Michael Frederick; and Philip and Audrey Noone; several nieces and nephews; and best friend Jill Shoesmith.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Evergreen Community Charter School, 905 East Grace Ave., Cresco at 3:00 pm. Masks required.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her name to Women's Resources of Monroe County. 225 J. Wilson Drive, Delaware Water Gap, PA 18327.

Joanne was an avid New England Patriots fan and season ticket holder. Her favorite place to vacation was her condo in Killington, Vermont surrounded by her family. There was nothing that made her happier than her five grandchildren. She loved to read and had books delivered almost daily. She would love for everyone to read her favorite: The Dash. Her family is comforted in knowing that she leaves a legacy and light in so many people that she touched. In true Joanne fashion, she passed away on her time and planned every last detail of her life. She would not want us to be sad, but instead to celebrate her beautiful life. She is no doubt looking down from Heaven with a bar of cayenne dark chocolate in one hand and a glass of Sauvignon Blanc in the other.



