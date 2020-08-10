1/1
Joel Andrew Penrose
2001 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joel Andrew Penrose
02/25/2001 - 08/05/2020
Joel Andrew Penrose, 19, of Stroud Township, died Wednesday, August 5th, 2020, at home.
Born on February 25th, 2001 in Bronx, NY he was a son of Leacroft Penrose and Paula Phillips-Penrose.
Joel lived in Monroe County most of his life and was a 2019 graduate of Stroudsburg High School where he was marching band drum major and very active in the music program. Joel was a member of Jazz Band, Orchestra and Pit Orchestra where he played various instruments. He was a member of other clubs, represented Stroudsburg in PMEA and played trombone in the Pocono Youth Orchestra. He just completed his first year at Temple University.
In addition to his parents, Joel is survived by siblings, Patrice Penrose, Lori-Anne Penrose and Leacroft Penrose Jr., niece, Alianna Penrose, and his grandmother, Viris Bryan.
Services will be held on Saturday, August 15th at Berean Bible Fellowship Church, 1028 Tara View Drive, Stroudsburg; with viewing beginning at 9:00 AM followed by the funeral service at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Stroudsburg Cemetery.
Due to current COVID health restrictions, church capacity is limited and friends and family are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to Stroudsburg Area Music Supporters (SAMS) @ 1100 West Main St , Stroudsburg PA 18360 or NAMI(National Alliance on Mental Illness).
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved