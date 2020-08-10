Joel Andrew Penrose02/25/2001 - 08/05/2020Joel Andrew Penrose, 19, of Stroud Township, died Wednesday, August 5th, 2020, at home.Born on February 25th, 2001 in Bronx, NY he was a son of Leacroft Penrose and Paula Phillips-Penrose.Joel lived in Monroe County most of his life and was a 2019 graduate of Stroudsburg High School where he was marching band drum major and very active in the music program. Joel was a member of Jazz Band, Orchestra and Pit Orchestra where he played various instruments. He was a member of other clubs, represented Stroudsburg in PMEA and played trombone in the Pocono Youth Orchestra. He just completed his first year at Temple University.In addition to his parents, Joel is survived by siblings, Patrice Penrose, Lori-Anne Penrose and Leacroft Penrose Jr., niece, Alianna Penrose, and his grandmother, Viris Bryan.Services will be held on Saturday, August 15th at Berean Bible Fellowship Church, 1028 Tara View Drive, Stroudsburg; with viewing beginning at 9:00 AM followed by the funeral service at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Stroudsburg Cemetery.Due to current COVID health restrictions, church capacity is limited and friends and family are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to Stroudsburg Area Music Supporters (SAMS) @ 1100 West Main St , Stroudsburg PA 18360 or NAMI(National Alliance on Mental Illness).William H. Clark Funeral Home1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg