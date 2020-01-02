Home

William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000

John A. Kossup


1937 - 2019
John A. Kossup Obituary
John A. Kossup
1/10/1937 - 12/31/2019
John A. Kossup, 82, of Buck Hill Falls, died Tuesday afternoon, December 31, 2019, at the Lehigh Valley Hospice House - Pocono in East Stroudsburg. He was the husband of Rosemary (Devigili) Kossup.
Born on January 10, 1937 in Piscataway, NJ, he was the son of the late Anthony and Matilda (Buczkowski) Kossup and lived in Monroe County since 1985.
He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1955 to 1959 and was a retired New Jersey police captain.
John was an active member of the former St. Bernadette's Roman Catholic Church in Canadensis where he served as church sacristan and eucharistic minister. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus #4159 in Tobyhanna and the Police Superior Officer's Association in New Jersey.
In addition to his wife, surviving are four children, Christopher Kossup, Kerry Lynn Ratinyak, Kimberly Jenkin and Cynthia Menendez; and seven grandchildren, Alexandra, Eric, Maximillan, Jake, Selena, Christopher and Sabrina.
Services will be held Saturday, January 4th, at St. Matthew's Church, 78 Ridgeway Street, East Stroudsburg; with viewing beginning at 9:00AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM with Rev. Gerald Shantillo as celebrant. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Mountainhome.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
