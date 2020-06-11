John Allan Mikula
11/22/1935 - 6/9/2020
John Allan Mikula (aka Jocko, aka Buddy), of East Stroudsburg, PA, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. He was the loving husband of Kathleen Ann Hochreiter Mikula with whom he shared 58 years. Born November 22, 1935 in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Jack & Amelia Mikula.
John was preceded in death by his mother Amelia Bashniayn Mikula, his father Jack Mikula, his brother Harold Mikula of Nanticoke and his sisters Carole Sharpless of Hazelton and Dolores Blizzard of Prescott, AZ.
John is survived by his loving wife Kathleen of East Stroudsburg, his adoring daughter Eileen Flaherty of East Stroudsburg, his devoted son David Mikula of Pennsylvania Furnace and his wife Nancy, his 5 doting grandsons Ryan Flaherty of Philadelphia and David Jakob, Alex, Luc and Ty Mikula all of Pennsylvania Furnace. John was a man of great faith and he was loved by all. He always put his family first and through his passion for education, he used all his experiences to teach Eileen, David, and his grandsons the true meaning of life full of family and love.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association at www2.heart.org, in John's honor.
Arrangements have been entrusted to The Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home, 27 Washington Street, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301. Online condolences may be made via Lantermanallenfh.com. A funeral mass celebrating John's life will be held on Saturday, June 13th at 10:00 am at St. Matthew's Catholic church.
Published in Pocono Record from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.