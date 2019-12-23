|
|
John C. Ferguson
12/21/19
John C. Ferguson 65 of Stroudsburg, Pa. died on Saturday Dec. 21, 2019 in St. Luke's Hospital Bethlehem, Pa. He was the loving husband of Julia G. (Gilruth) Ferguson with whom he had celebrated 37 years of marriage.
Born in Chicago Heights, Illinois he was the son of Richard and MaryJane (Thomas) Ferguson. John was a resident of the Stroudsburg area for the past 20 years and prior to that he resided in the Stanhope, N.J. area. John works as a salesman for the WBW International Company in Flemington, N.J. for the past several years.
In addition to his wife Julia he is survived by 2 daughters: Carrie Parker and her husband Joshua of Easton and Kirstina Charvet and her husband Michael of South Amboy, N.J. and 2 grandchildren George and Amelia.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday Jan. 4, 2020 at 2:00pm at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg, Pa. with Pastor Margie Good officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00pm until the time of the services at the funeral home.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc.
23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019