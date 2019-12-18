Home

Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home, Inc.
27 Washington Street
East Stroudsburg, PA 18301
(570) 421-8383

John D. Lesoine

John D. Lesoine Obituary
John D. Lesoine
12/17/2019
John D. Lesoine, ascended into heaven December 17, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents John F. and Minnie L. Lesoine and his wife Jean (Hudack) Lesoine. He is survived by to cherish his memory and continue his legacy by a daughter Marilyn R. Lesoine of East Stroudsburg: sons; John F. Lesoine and his wife Mary Kate of San Jose California and Michael D. Lesoine of East Stroudsburg: grandchildren; William J. Stull and his wife Kym of East Stroudsburg, Gianna and Anthony Lesoine of San Jose California: great grandchild; Skarlet Stull of East Stroudsburg.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday December 21, 2019 at 11 am at the Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home Inc. 27 Washington St. East Stroudsburg PA 18301. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be sent in honor of John to the Wooddale Union Church c/o Richard Shoemaker 100 Barren Road East Stroudsburg PA 18302 payable to the Wooddale Cemetery Fund.
Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home
27 Washington St., East Stroudsburg
dignitymemorial.com
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
