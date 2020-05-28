|
|
John Derbyshire
6/3/1953 - 5/25/2020
John Derbyshire, 66, passed away at home on Monday, May 25, 2020. John was born on June 3, 1953 in Paterson, NJ to John H. and Marie (Kalle) Derbyshire. John was a longtime resident of Vernon, NJ and the last four years in Bushkill, PA.
John was a former woodshop teacher at the Willow Glen Academy and was currently a Public Safety Officer for the Pine Ridge Community Association. John was a member of the NRA and was an avid fan of NASCAR and the New York Mets. He had a contagious laugh that could cheer anyone up and will never be forgotten.
John was predeceased by his sister, Suzanne Salge.
John was the loving husband of Robynn (Wells) Derbyshire. He is also survived by his children, Carl Stevenson and his better half Kayla Marchioni of Mount Arlington, NJ, and Rebecca Stevenson and her fiancé Chad Strunk, and his granddaughter Jaylynn Strunk of Stroudsburg, PA. As well as, his nephew Christopher and wife Kim Lewis of Swedesboro, New Jersey.
Due to Government restrictions graveside services will be private at Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, NJ. For those who wish to make a donation please make donation to the . Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home Vernon, NJ. For condolences see www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.
Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home
Vernon, NJ
fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com
Published in Pocono Record from May 28 to May 29, 2020