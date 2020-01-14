|
|
John E. Murray
1/13/2020
John E. Murray, 94, of Stroudsburg, Pa. passed away on Monday Jan. 13, 2020 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital Pocono. He was the loving husband of Kathryn J. (Ritzer) Murray with whom he had celebrated 60 years of marriage. Born in Albany, New York he was the son of James and Anna (Miller) Murray.
John was a lifelong resident of the Stroudsburg area moving here in 1956. He worked at the Tobyhanna Army Depot., in the personal department in Tobyhanna, Pa. for 25 years retiring in 1982. He then worked part time for the office of the aging in Stroudsburg in the older worker employment program for 20 years.
John was an Army WWII veteran having served at the Battle of the Bulge infantry receiving the Purple Heart. He was an active member of St. Luke's Catholic church of Stroudsburg where co-chaired the golf booth at the summer festival for many years.
In addition to his wife Kathryn he is survived by a daughter Anne D. Murray of Stroudsburg and a brother Robert Murray of North Carolina and several nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by a brother James.
There will be a viewing on Thursday Jan. 16, 2020 from 4-6:00pm at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St., Stroudsburg, Pa. There will also be a viewing from 9:00am until the time of the mass at St. Luke's Catholic Church 818 Main St. Stroudsburg, Pa. on Friday Jan. 17, 2020 followed by a Mass of Christian burial being celebrated at 10:00 am on Friday Jan. 17, 2020 at the church with Fr. Carmen Perry as celebrant. Burial will be in the Stroudsburg Cemetery.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home
23 N. 9th.St., Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020