John Edwin Henderson11/07/2020John Edwin Henderson, 71, of Saylorsburg, passed away Saturday, November 7 in St. Luke's Hospital-Monroe Campus.He was the loving husband of the late Geraldine Henderson. They were married for over twenty years.Born in Easton, he was the son of the late Edward Henderson and the late Colleen (Bednar) Henderson.John was a Harley Davidson technician for most of his life, starting in the 1950's. He will be deeply missed by all of his friends and family.He is survived by two sons, John Henderson of Saylorsburg, Michael Henderson of SC; a sister, Roxanne Henderson of Bethlehem; and three grandchildren, Michael, Joshua, and Kayden.No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation will take place in H.G. Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg.Kresge Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.