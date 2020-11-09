1/
John Edwin Henderson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Edwin Henderson
11/07/2020
John Edwin Henderson, 71, of Saylorsburg, passed away Saturday, November 7 in St. Luke's Hospital-Monroe Campus.
He was the loving husband of the late Geraldine Henderson. They were married for over twenty years.
Born in Easton, he was the son of the late Edward Henderson and the late Colleen (Bednar) Henderson.
John was a Harley Davidson technician for most of his life, starting in the 1950's. He will be deeply missed by all of his friends and family.
He is survived by two sons, John Henderson of Saylorsburg, Michael Henderson of SC; a sister, Roxanne Henderson of Bethlehem; and three grandchildren, Michael, Joshua, and Kayden.
No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation will take place in H.G. Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg.
Kresge Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
www.kresgefuneralhome.com
Kresge Funeral Home

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William H. Kresge Funeral Home, Inc.
1763 Route 209
Brodheadsville, PA 18322
(570) 992-4768
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by William H. Kresge Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved