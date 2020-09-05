John G. Vogler09/05/2020John G. Vogler, 88, of Stroudsburg passed away the morning of Saturday, September 5, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Lucille (Florio) Vogler.Born in Wartensels, Germany, he was the son of the late George and Margareta (Pfister) Vogler.John was of the Catholic faith and a member of St. Luke's Catholic Church in Stroudsburg. He was employed as a mechanic engineer for most of his life, and a veteran of the U.S. Navy.In addition to his wife, Lucille, John is survived by his children, Mary Baxter and husband, Rob, of Effort, and Letitia O'Malley and husband, Charles, of Pen Argyl; along with his sister, Margaret Hatheway of Houston, Texas; and four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.A memorial service will be held Monday, September 14, from 6 to 7 p.m., with services at 7 p.m., at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc., 23 N 9th St., Stroudsburg, PA 18360.Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc.23 N 9th St., Stroudsburg, PA 18360