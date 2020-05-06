|
John H. Knospler
02/10/1953 - 04/26/2020
John Henry Knospler, 67, was killed on Sunday, April 26, 2020 in Pine Haven Wyoming, in a Motorcycle accident. Born in Callicoon, New York on February 10, 1953. John spent most of his early years growing up in Chester NJ and attended West Morris Regional High School, after which he joined the US Navy where he served as a boiler tender 3rd class on board the USS Hoel DDG-13 during the Vietnam era. He continued to apply his combustion engineering experience gained in the Navy, throughout his working life as a field engineer and visited many countries teaching combustion technology and boiler operation to industrial boiler operators. He lived in East Stroudsburg, PA for many years before retiring and moving to Wyoming in July of 2015, where he enjoyed the wide open spaces and big game hunting. John is survived by 3 children, 3 grand children, 1 brother and 8 nieces and nephews. He will be missed by all those he has left behind.
Published in Pocono Record from May 6 to May 7, 2020